Scammers target Orland Park bakery holding National Donut Day contest

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's National Donut Day!

But one suburban bakery's attempt at celebrating got spammed by scammers.

Orland Park Bakery, located at 14850 South La Grange Road, shared a sweet offer in honor of National Donut Day they're giving away a giant donut-shaped cake.

All participants have to do was like comment and share the picture to be put in a raffle to win.

But then scammers arrived in the comments trying to trick people into thinking they won - and seeking contestant's information.

The bakery is now trying to get the fake profiles banned and reminding their customers they wouldn't ask anyone to click any links or for their information for a giveaway.

A winner will still be announced today.