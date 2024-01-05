Scam Warning: Suburban police warn of fake Stanley cup sales

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police in Morton Grove are warning residents to check a popular cup brand amid increased scams.

That warning comes as crowds are flocking to Target stores to get their hands on the limited edition 40-ounce "Galentine's Day" cup made by Stanley.

In 2022, "Galentine's Day" was officially added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. It is "a holiday observed on Feb. 13th as a time to celebrate friendships, especially among women."

Viral videos captured the frenzy at a Target store in Arizona as customers rushed to the cup display.

This craze led Morton Grove police to alert residents regarding online sellers offering off-brand cups pretending to be made by Stanley.

"Beware of tricky websites using the brand's popularity," the department said on Facebook. "Shady websites pretending to offer discounts on Stanley cups have been found to be scamming shoppers. If you purchase a cup through a shady website, your personal information may be compromised, and your money...gone."

The $45 cup is sold out on Target's website.

Target says the cup is "made to gift; a card label is included while a tiny heart adorns the Stanley logo."

The police department released the following tips to avoid scams and protect your personal information:

• Only make purchases through verified, trusted sellers.

• Watch out for imitation websites.

• Be cautious about social media ads.

• Check out a business's social media feed or website and read reviews.