Scam alert: Phony emails offer business owners up to $1 million in grant money

Scam alert: Phony emails offer business owners up to $1 million in grant money

Scam alert: Phony emails offer business owners up to $1 million in grant money

CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities are warning about a new scam targeting local business owners.

Scammers use phony emails offering grant money from the Small Business Administration. The fake emails look legitimate, even using a slide deck with the agency's real template and offering up to $1 million in grant money.

The Better Business Bureau said the emails try to trick people into paying an application free to sign up for the grant program.