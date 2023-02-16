Scam alert: Phony emails offer business owners up to $1 million in grant money
CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities are warning about a new scam targeting local business owners.
Scammers use phony emails offering grant money from the Small Business Administration. The fake emails look legitimate, even using a slide deck with the agency's real template and offering up to $1 million in grant money.
The Better Business Bureau said the emails try to trick people into paying an application free to sign up for the grant program.
