Scam alert: Phony emails offer business owners up to $1 million in grant money

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities are warning about a new scam targeting local business owners.

Scammers use phony emails offering grant money from the Small Business Administration. The fake emails look legitimate, even using a slide deck with the agency's real template and offering up to $1 million in grant money.

The Better Business Bureau said the emails try to trick people into paying an application free to sign up for the grant program.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 5:14 PM

