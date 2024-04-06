First half of weekend brings plenty of sunshine in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a sunny first half of the weekend, then it ends wet.
High pressure will give a beautiful day with plenty of sun. It will be several degrees cooler along the lakefront, with winds lightly coming off Lake Michigan.
Rain arrives Sunday with a good coverage of rain with an isolated rumble of thunder in the afternoon. That system should make a swift departure, leaving conditions dry for Monday. Morning clouds are expected, with clearing in the afternoon.
TODAY
FULL SUN. HIGH 51. COOLER LAKESIDE.
TONIGHT
MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 37.
SUNDAY
RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 50.