Watch CBS News
Weather

First half of weekend brings plenty of sunshine in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Sunshine in Chicago, cooler temps by the lake
Sunshine in Chicago, cooler temps by the lake 02:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a sunny first half of the weekend, then it ends wet. 

today-5-panels.png
CBS News Chicago

High pressure will give a beautiful day with plenty of sun. It will be several degrees cooler along the lakefront, with winds lightly coming off Lake Michigan. 

highs-today-4624.png
CBS News Chicago

Rain arrives Sunday with a good coverage of rain with an isolated rumble of thunder in the afternoon. That system should make a swift departure, leaving conditions dry for Monday. Morning clouds are expected, with clearing in the afternoon.

TODAY

FULL SUN. HIGH 51. COOLER LAKESIDE.

TONIGHT

MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 37.

SUNDAY

RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 50.

7-day-4624.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 6, 2024 / 6:15 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.