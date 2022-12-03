Watch CBS News
Families can visit Santa and Friends at Jane Adams Center in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- If you're in the Waukegan area today, Santa along with Mrs. Claus and their elves are stopping by the Jane Addams Center.

They'll check in with children to listen to what they want for Christmas.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for Waukegan residents and $12 for non-residents. 

First published on December 3, 2022 / 8:56 AM

