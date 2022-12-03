Families can visit Santa and Friends at Jane Adams Center in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- If you're in the Waukegan area today, Santa along with Mrs. Claus and their elves are stopping by the Jane Addams Center.
They'll check in with children to listen to what they want for Christmas.
The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for Waukegan residents and $12 for non-residents.
