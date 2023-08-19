Watch CBS News
Sangria Festival Chicago in Humboldt Park kicks off Saturday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you are a wine lover, the Sangria Festival Chicago is kicking off Saturday in Humboldt Park.

Guests are invited to sip and savor a variety of wine selections and Latin dishes.

Attendees will enjoy live music, performances, and a samba parade.

The festival runs through Sunday starting at noon.

Tickets start at $20 and you must be 21 or older to attend. 

First published on August 19, 2023 / 10:21 AM

