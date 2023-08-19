Sangria Festival Chicago in Humboldt Park kicks off Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you are a wine lover, the Sangria Festival Chicago is kicking off Saturday in Humboldt Park.
Guests are invited to sip and savor a variety of wine selections and Latin dishes.
Attendees will enjoy live music, performances, and a samba parade.
The festival runs through Sunday starting at noon.
Tickets start at $20 and you must be 21 or older to attend.
