Former Cubs right fielder Sammy Sosa returns to Chicago for first time in years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cubs legend Sammy Sosa was back in Chicago on Friday.

It's his first visit back in the city in years.

Sosa swung by the "Steve Cochran Show" ahead of a few events around town.

He says he hasn't been in Chicago for so long that he still hasn't even seen the Wrigley Field renovations.

Fans have been clamoring for Sosa to return to the friendly confines to show their love.

The relationship between him and the Cubs has been non-existent since they parted ways in 2004. Sosa says the ball is in the Ricketts' court.

"I mean, I missed to be back here, definitely. To see the people and normally, you know, spend time here, I think it will be great," Sosa said. "I'm here, I'm available, and let's see what happens. I think it's going to happen, but in time."

The holdup on any reunion is believed to be Sosa not acknowledging his use of steroids.

Sosa is the first player in MLB history to hit 60 homers in three different seasons.