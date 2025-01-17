Sammy Sosa, Derrek Lee to be inducted into Cubs Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former right fielder Sammy Sosa will be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame this year, alongside former first baseman Derrek Lee, the team announced at the annual Cubs Convention on Friday.

"The Cubs Hall of Fame Committee selected two of the greatest hitters ever to play for the Chicago Cubs. 'D-Lee' started out as a 'Cubs Killer' with the Marlins until he became a Cub, where he had some of his best years of his impressive career. Derrek was a rock at first base and one of the most consistent hitters in Cubs history," said Chicago Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts.

"It's overwhelming to receive this news," Sosa said in a statement. "I feel I owe so much to the Ricketts family and the Cubs organization, but also to the fans. It's so fun to be back here in Chicago and see the fans who have meant so much to me over the years. I'm honored to be in the Cubs Hall of Fame, and I look forward to returning this summer for the ceremony."

Sosa was invited to the Cubs Convention earlier this month after making amends for a broken relationship with the team by publicly apologizing for past "mistakes" – an apparent reference to allegations he used performance-enhancing drugs.

Since he retired in 2005, Sosa has not been able to make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame, despite ranking 9th all time in home runs, and being the only player in MLB history with at least three seasons with 60 or more home runs.

In a statement to ESPN's Jesse Rogers earlier this month, Sosa did not specifically mention using performance-enhancing drugs during his career, but said "There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games."

"I left it all on the field for the Cubs and Cubs fans because I wanted to win and make the fans happy," Sosa wrote. "I never broke any laws, but in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize."

The Cubs also have distanced themselves from Sosa since the end of the 2004 season, when he infamously refused to play in the final game of the season, and was caught on camera leaving Wrigley Field after the first pitch. He played only one more season after that for the Baltimore Orioles.

Sosa finished his career as one of the team's best power hitters. He is the Cubs' all-time leader in career home runs, and ranks 2nd in career slugging percentage and OPS, 3rd in career RBI and extra-base hits, 6th in career runs scored, and 9th in career hits.

He won the National League MVP award in 1998, and helped lead the Cubs to two playoff appearances in 1998 and 2003.

"Sammy Sosa was not only one of the greatest home run hitters of all time, but he was a favorite of right field bleacher fans by showing, sprinting out to right field to start each game. His defensive play was All-Star caliber in addition to his impressive all-time slugging stats," said Ricketts. "We are privileged to have him back at the Cubs Convention so that we can celebrate with him."

Sosa's final season with the Cubs was Lee's first season in Chicago, after the Cubs acquired him from the Marlins via trade.

In seven seasons in Chicago, Lee was a two-time All Star and two-time Gold Glove winner. He had 179 HR, 574 RBI, along with a .298/.378/.524 slash line for the Cubs, winning a Silver Slugger award in 2005.

His best season came in 2005, when he finished 3rd in National League MVP voting, and won the NL batting title and a Silver Slugger award, hitting .335 with 46 home runs, 50 doubles, and 107 RBI.

"My seven years with the Cubs meant so much to my family and me, both as a person and a player," Lee said in a statement. "To be included with so many greats in the Cubs Hall of Fame is humbling, something I never dreamed of. Cubs fans are the best in baseball. You guys unconditionally cheered us on and supported us through the tough times. I will forever be grateful to the Cubs fans as well as the entire Cubs organization and the Ricketts family for this honor. I would also like to thank my teammates, coaches and support staff without whom this recognition would not be possible. Wrigley Field is such a special place, and I cannot wait to return this summer."