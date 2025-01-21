The Salvation Army works tirelessly to feed, help those in need in bitter cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No matter the temperature outside, The Salvation Army must get warm meals to 800 of the most vulnerable people in Chicago — and its volunteers rise to the challenge.

On a Tuesday where the temperature topped out in the single digits, volunteers pulled up to the Garfield Community Service Center, at 10 S. Kedzie Ave. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, with silver barrels in tow. The barrels contained liquid gold — soup for dozens of people inside the service center.

For some at the warming site, it was their only meal of the day.

"We still got to do what we got to do, and that's survive," said Tony Childs.

Childs was one of the first people outsit the Salvation Army mobile outreach van Tuesday evening.

"Blessed, can't complain," he said, "soup, meals, everything else."

The Salvation Army said its volunteers are at 20 different shelters six days a week.

"I was out here on the last polar vortex and doing the same, and it always warms my heart to warm their soul," said Raven Franklin of The Salvation Army.

From warming centers to homeless encampments, The Salvation Army made sure everyone got not only food, but the supplies to make it through the night. Volunteer Andrea Chapman said a lot of the people The Salvation Army serves battles frostbite — and need supplies such as hand warmers, hats, and gloves.

With wind chills between -10 and -20 Tuesday night, it could take 30 minutes or les for frostbite to hit.

"A lot of people, you know, they're still on the street," Chapman said. "They don't want shelter."

But it is those very people The Salvation Army said it strives to serve, as they push trough the rest of winter and beyond.

"It's bringing you to — I guess, how should I say it — into a hustle mentality," Childs said, "you know, getting up and going and doing what you got to do."