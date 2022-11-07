The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicks off today

CHICAGO (CBS)—The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicks off Monday.

For many, this time of year highlights many financial burdens families face.

The Red Kettle donations provide support to homeless shelters, food pantries, help with utility bills along with the Angel Tree program.

You will see kettles outside stores across Chicago and the suburbs.