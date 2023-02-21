Salvation Army hosts basketball tournament for Englewood kids with the day off school

CHICAGO (CBS) – Monday was Presidents' Day, which meant most students had the day off.

It also means game on for some Englewood kids. The Salvation Army hosted a basketball tournament during school hours to keep kids safe.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray showed us why some called it inspirational.

Thousands of Chicago Public Schools students were home from school for Presidents' Day, but for some, when class is out, the game begins.

The love of basketball was clear at the Salvation Army Red Shield Center near 69th and Morgan. The Salvation Army hosted a basketball tournament, aiming to provide kids with a safe place to stay while school is out for the holiday.

"I want to make sure that they're safe," said Capt. AJ Zimmerman, of the Salvation Army. "I believe they are one bad relationship away from being involved from some activity that they shouldn't be. So if we can keep them here and safe and doing something constructive, then we've done our job."

About 50 kids between 12 and 18 years old came from all different South Side schools. Deshaun McNeill is a senior at Englewood STEM High School. He said for the Salvation Army to open their doors to kids is inspirational.

"Usually in this area, it's like a lot of shootings and all that stuff like that," McNeill said. "So it's inspirational for all these people to come around and it's just positivity."

The five-on-five tournament consists of six to eight teams, with up to eight kids on each team. There are 25 middle schoolers and 25 high schools, that are each separated to balance the playing field.

Josiah Reese, 15, frequents the Salvation Army's Englewood location.

"Playing basketball, I love basketball," Reese said. "I've been playing basketball since I was 7 years old."

His grandmother, Yvonne Reese, was one of the few family members who could attend the game.

"I'm really proud to see that he was chosen to be here today," she said.

Someone donated $500 for prize money. Each winning middle and high school team will win $250.

"We have $250 that's going to the players," Zimmerman said while presenting a check. "They're going to divide it up. Thank you so much to the donor and the players want to say thank you."