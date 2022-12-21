Salvation Army helping make sure families in need are taken care of this Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As part of their tradition, which is 43 years strong, the Salvation Army distributed thousands of toys to children in need through their Angel Tree program on Wednesday.

The program, which is high in demand this year due to a greater need citywide, is ensuring a joyous holiday for thousands of children.

They have their lists, and you can bet they're checking them twice. Volunteers from the Salvation Army Freedom Center Harbor Light Corps looked more like busy elves closing in on their deadline on Wednesday.

Every box at the Humboldt Park community center represents a family asking for help this holiday season.

Families like the Johnsons signed up to take part in the organization's annual Angel Tree program, where donors from across the community fulfill wish lists, ensuring that children have a joyous holiday season.

"It's great. Like, this means everything to us, because it's coming from outside. It's coming from y'all, and not just me," Alaquesha Johnson said.

Unlike past years, this year's wish lists focused more on essentials.

"They are asking for bedding, more clothes this year; winter gear, things that we normally just say that we have, they're asking for those things now instead of toys," said Salvation Army Freedom Center Capt. Nikki Hughes.

Last year, the program served roughly 25,000 people across Chicago. With demand significantly up, the organization is expected to surpass that number by the end of the holiday season. Inflation is the culprit.

"We are helping people across the board that we've never seen need help before. Whether it's our food banks, the Angel Tree program, utility assistance – all of our programs, we're seeing more people need more help than ever before, because it just costs so much more to live today," Salvation Army spokesman Brian Duewel said.

With the need now so high, the Salvation Army is reporting that their holiday season donations have plummeted, signaling that people just can't afford to give like they used to.

Those who can afford to give can learn more about the Angel Tree program and donate through the Salvation Army's website.