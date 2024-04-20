Watch CBS News
Local News

Meet Sally, PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week

By Jeramie Bizzle, Tom McFeeley

/ AP

Sally is PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week
Sally is PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) — Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Sally. 

You may or may not drive a Mustang, but Sally is a one-year-old playful bundle of happiness that would probably enjoy riding shotgun. 

PAWS Sally
PAWS Chicago

Whether it's a long walk or playing with toys at home, Sally is eager to spend all her time with you. After all that playtime, Sally loves nothing more than being cuddled up on the couch with the people she loves. 

sally smiling
PAWS Chicago

This curious girl is a city dog through and through, unbothered by any loud noises or crowded streets. 

Looking to volunteer?

It is National Volunteer Appreciation Week.

Last year 3,176 volunteers gave homeless pets at PAWS Chicago a total of 106,221 hours.  

Those looking to become volunteers can sign up at pawschicago.org/how-to-help/volunteer.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 6:11 AM CDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.