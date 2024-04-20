Meet Sally, PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week

Sally is PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is Sally.

You may or may not drive a Mustang, but Sally is a one-year-old playful bundle of happiness that would probably enjoy riding shotgun.

Whether it's a long walk or playing with toys at home, Sally is eager to spend all her time with you. After all that playtime, Sally loves nothing more than being cuddled up on the couch with the people she loves.

This curious girl is a city dog through and through, unbothered by any loud noises or crowded streets.

Looking to volunteer?

It is National Volunteer Appreciation Week.

Last year 3,176 volunteers gave homeless pets at PAWS Chicago a total of 106,221 hours.

Those looking to become volunteers can sign up at pawschicago.org/how-to-help/volunteer.