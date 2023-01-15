Saint Sabina Church to hold special service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS) – Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and this weekend a number of events honoring his life, legacy, and service are taking place.

Members of Saint Sabina Church are holding a special service in honor of the Reverend Dr. King.

Activist Marc Lamont Hill will lead Sunday's service followed by a special ceremony honoring state senator Jacqueline Collins.

It all starts this morning at 10 a.m. at the church's campus in the South Side neighborhood near 78th and Throop Street.