Saint Sabina Church to hold special service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and this weekend a number of events honoring his life, legacy, and service are taking place.

Members of Saint Sabina Church are holding a special service in honor of the Reverend Dr. King.

Activist Marc Lamont Hill will lead Sunday's service followed by a special ceremony honoring state senator Jacqueline Collins.

It all starts this morning at 10 a.m. at the church's campus in the South Side neighborhood near 78th and Throop Street. 

First published on January 15, 2023 / 7:00 AM

