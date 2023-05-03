Watch CBS News
Saint Andrew School teacher Rachel Werderits wins Golden Apple Award

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

LAKEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – A 6th-grade Lakeview teacher receives a big honor.

Rachel Werderits from St. Andrew School is a winner of the prestigious Golden Apple Award for excellence in teaching.

She's one of 10 winners across Illinois.

During Tuesday's surprise, she won a $5,000 cash prize and a spring sabbatical sponsored by Northwestern.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 8:30 AM

