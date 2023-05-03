Saint Andrew School teacher Rachel Werderits wins Golden Apple Award
LAKEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – A 6th-grade Lakeview teacher receives a big honor.
Rachel Werderits from St. Andrew School is a winner of the prestigious Golden Apple Award for excellence in teaching.
She's one of 10 winners across Illinois.
During Tuesday's surprise, she won a $5,000 cash prize and a spring sabbatical sponsored by Northwestern.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.