Sail Grand Prix coming to Navy Pier ahead of NASCAR Street Race

Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix coming to Navy Pier next month

CHICAGO (CBS) – The city is getting geared up for the NASCAR Street Race that's about a month away.

But it's not the only big race in the city this summer.

Navy Pier is hosting the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix from June 14-17.

The grand prix features national teams battling in short, intense races.

They use F-50 catamarans - sailing at 60 miles per hour.

Today leaders from NASCAR and Sail Grand Prix will swap helmets and announce a crossover challenge event between the two leagues.