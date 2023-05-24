Watch CBS News
Local News

Sail Grand Prix coming to Navy Pier ahead of NASCAR Street Race

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix coming to Navy Pier next month
Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix coming to Navy Pier next month 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) – The city is getting geared up for the NASCAR Street Race that's about a month away.

But it's not the only big race in the city this summer.

Navy Pier is hosting the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix from June 14-17.

The grand prix features national teams battling in short, intense races.

They use F-50 catamarans - sailing at 60 miles per hour.

Today leaders from NASCAR and Sail Grand Prix will swap helmets and announce a crossover challenge event between the two leagues.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 8:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.