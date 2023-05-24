Sail Grand Prix coming to Navy Pier ahead of NASCAR Street Race
CHICAGO (CBS) – The city is getting geared up for the NASCAR Street Race that's about a month away.
But it's not the only big race in the city this summer.
Navy Pier is hosting the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix from June 14-17.
The grand prix features national teams battling in short, intense races.
They use F-50 catamarans - sailing at 60 miles per hour.
Today leaders from NASCAR and Sail Grand Prix will swap helmets and announce a crossover challenge event between the two leagues.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.