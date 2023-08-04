Actors hold rally at Daley Plaza in support of SAG-AFTRA strike
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Actors headed to Daley Plaza Friday morning to rally in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA union strike.
Professional actors have been striking since mid-July after coming to a standstill with the alliance of motion picture and television producers.
Actors are demanding increased pay better residuals and protections from the likeness being used by artificial intelligence technology.
