Chicago suburb ranked as safest city for trick-or-treating

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new study revealed the safest cities in the country to trick-or-treat in.

West suburban Naperville topped the list at No. 1. Gilbert, Arizona, came in at No. 2, followed by Frisco, Texas, at No. 3.

Researchers looked at 300 U.S. cities with a population of more than 100,000 people and analyzed factors such as crime rates, pedestrian protections, and police presence.