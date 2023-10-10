Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago suburb ranked as safest city for trick-or-treating

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago suburb ranked as safest city for trick-or-treating
Chicago suburb ranked as safest city for trick-or-treating 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new study revealed the safest cities in the country to trick-or-treat in.

West suburban Naperville topped the list at No. 1. Gilbert, Arizona, came in at No. 2, followed by Frisco, Texas, at No. 3.

Researchers looked at 300 U.S. cities with a population of more than 100,000 people and analyzed factors such as crime rates, pedestrian protections, and police presence.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 6:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.