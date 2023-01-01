Chicagoans celebrate New Year's at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Celebrations are in full swing at Navy Pier in Chicago for the countdown to 2023. It is one of the largest in years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is music and the dance floor is said to be the biggest in the city. Balloons are ready to drop the second the clock strikes 12.

It is the first time at Navy Pier that the celebration is back to prepandemic normal with so many artists playing and everyone celebrating together.

The Aon ballroom is packed with people celebrating 2022 and welcoming in a brand new year. The party was a ticketed event, but that wasn't stopping people outside from lining up hours early to catch the fireworks, which are open to the public at midnight.

CBS 2's Sabraina Franza spoke with revelers about their New Year's resolutions. Some voted for better health. Some said they want to make more money. But some people said they hope 2023 is full of new relationships and human connection -- something that because of the pandemic felt so out of reach for so long.

"We all went through a pandemic, and it was really difficult for people to get together to celebration. So now it feels like a return to normal. Having everyone together watching the fireworks, up close and personal with their family and friends," said Felicia Bolton, director of communications for Navy Pier.

The party was set to last until 1 a.m.