NASCAR Driver Ryan Blaney Donates $50K to Alzheimer's Association

CHICAGO (CBS) – As cars take to the street for the first-ever NASCAR Street Race in Chicago, one driver took time to present a generous donation for those who suffer from Alzheimer's and dementia.

Driver Ryan Blaney and his Ryan Blaney Family Foundation presented a $50,000 check to the Alzheimer's Association on Saturday.

The donation was part of the Race to #ENDALZ Match Challenge that ran last month.

The money will be used to help advance Alzheimer's and dementia research and enhance care and support services for families impacted by the disease.

Blaney started his foundation back in 2018 to support causes that personally impact the Blaney family. His grandfather, former race car driver Lou Blaney, lost his battle with Alzheimer's in 2009.

"Grandpa Lou was an important figure in my life, paving the way for my career as a race car driver," said Blaney. "Our ongoing partnership with the Alzheimer's Association through The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation is a way for me to continue to honor my grandfather's legacy while helping millions of Americans across the country who are directly impacted by Alzheimer's and dementia."

There are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's which is a leading cause of feat in the United States, according to the 2023 Alzheimer's Association Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report.

Blaney's foundation has raised more than $750,000 for the association.