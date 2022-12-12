Watch CBS News
CBS 2's Ryan Baker ringing the Salvation Army Red Kettle bell Monday in The Loop

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2 is teaming up with the Salvation Army to help raise money for people in need. 

Red kettles fill street corners every holiday season and CBS 2's Ryan Baker is going to be ringing the bell live from the corner of State and Washington streets.

Join Ryan during our 9 a.m. newscast.

If you'd like to support the cause you can use this QR code to donate directly to CBS 2's virtual kettle.

Join Ryan in The Loop and throw your donation right in the bucket.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 8:16 AM

