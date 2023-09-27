RV catches fire dangerously close to gas pumps in Chicago suburb

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) -- An RV fire caught fire at a gas station in Cicero Wednesday afternoon.

As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the recreational vehicle caught fire at the gas station at 3800 S. Cicero Ave., near the Stevenson Expressway.

On Citizen App video, large flames were seen shooting out of the SUV, not far from the gas pumps.

By 4:20 p.m., the fire was out. But the canopy over the Gas N Wash station was damaged and the pumps were scorched. The RV was completely destroyed.

There was no word on injuries, and the cause and origin of the fire were under investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Southbound Cicero Avenue was blocked beginning at 33rd Place. Anyone using Cicero Avenue for such purposes as getting to Midway International Airport to the south should use Central Avenue as an alternate.