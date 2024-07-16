Rush University Medical Center and Northwestern Memorial Hospital tie for top hospitals in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two of Chicago's major academic hospitals tied for first place as the best hospital in Illinois, according to a new ranking by U.S. News and World Report.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center tied for the top spot.

The list ranks hospitals based on several specialties.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital was nationally ranked in 11 adult specialties – including 7th for cardiology, heart & vascular surgery and 8th for diabetes and endocrinology – and rated high-performing in 21 adult procedures and conditions.

Rush University Medical Center was nationally ranked in 11 adult specialties – including 7th for neurology and neurosurgery, 10th for geriatrics, and 10th for orthopedics – and rated high-performing in 18 adult procedures and conditions.

University of Chicago Medical Center came in third. Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn was ranked as the fourth best, followed by Endeavor Health NorthShore Hospitals in Evanston, and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.