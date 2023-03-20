RUSH planning new outpatient center at old Sears store site in Galewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People on the West Side and the western suburbs will soon have a new option for medical care.

Rush University System for Health (RUSH) has announced plans for a new outpatient center being built at the site of the old Sears store at North and Harlem avenues in the Galewood neighborhood, bordering Elmwood Park and Oak Park.

The $70 million, 60,000-square-foot outpatient center will offer cancer, cardiology and neurology services.

"Investments like these not only provide benefits to patients in need of care, but they also represent a significant investment by RUSH in jobs, accessibility and health equity," said Dr. Dino Rumoro, CEO of RUSH Oak Park Hospital and a primary advocate for the facility. "This new location will bring outstanding patient care to the community, providing patients and communities with convenient access to RUSH's nationally ranked clinical programs."

Other features of the outpatient center will include 90 examination, consultation, and procedure rooms; same-day appointments for some services; online scheduling; lab and radiology services; and nearly 200 surface parking spaces.

Plans also include a grocery store on site. Details of the grocery will be announced later.

"This is a very exciting time," said Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th). "This is an opportunity for our ward to bring jobs — but more importantly, this will bring health care to a neighborhood that is in need of a centrally located facility."

The plans require approval from the City Council. Once approved, construction is expected to start this fall.

The center is expected to open in early 2025.