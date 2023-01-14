Rush University Medical unveils new outpatient cancer center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicagoans battling cancer have a new place to turn for treatment.

Rush University Medical Center just unveiled its new outpatient cancer center. It's a 10-story, 500,000 square-foot building. Doctors said the $450 million facility will offer world-class care.

Rush expects to care for nearly 130,000 patients at the new center over the next four years. That's about a 50% increase.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Joan and Paul Rubschlager Building is underway. RUSH staff, faculty and students are in attendance for a sneak preview of the new building — home to the RUSH Cancer Center, neurosciences, digestive diseases and more. #BuildingRUSH pic.twitter.com/GjrtEVqIsv — RUSH (@RushMedical) January 13, 2023