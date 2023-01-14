Watch CBS News
Local News

Rush University Medical unveils new outpatient cancer center

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Rush University Medical Center unveils new outpatient cancer center
Rush University Medical Center unveils new outpatient cancer center 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicagoans battling cancer have a new place to turn for treatment.

Rush University Medical Center just unveiled its new outpatient cancer center. It's a 10-story, 500,000 square-foot building. Doctors said the $450 million facility will offer world-class care.

Rush expects to care for nearly 130,000 patients at the new center over the next four years. That's about a 50% increase.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 6:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.