CPD issue alert of ruse robberies on South, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents to be on the lookout for two burglars posing as repair workers on the South and Southwest Sides.

The burglaries happened in the Brighton Park and Bridgeport neighborhoods with the latest happening on Saturday.

Police say a Hispanic man and woman would gain entry into a residence by ruse or force and take property from within.

In one incident, the two posed as repair workers offering services. While one distracted the victim, the other would enter the residence and take property from inside.

Incident times and locations:

· 3100 Block of West Pope John Paul II Drive on January 10, 2023, at 2:00 pm.

· 2900 Block of South Arch Street on January 28, 2023, at 12:30 pm.

The two were last seen driving a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.