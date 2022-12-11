Police issue alert of ruse burglaries on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning people to be on the lookout for two men targeting elderly residents in ruse burglaries on the Northwest Side.

The burglaries happened during the months of November and December in the Albany and Jefferson Park neighborhoods.

Police say one of the men would approach the victims and engage in conversation about home repairs or issues with their water. While they were distracted, the other suspect would enter the residence and take jewelry and money.

Incident times and locations:

· 4700 block of North Melvina Avenue on Nov. 29, 2022, at 2:45 p.m.

· 5100 block of West Patterson Avenue on Nov. 29, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

· 5100 block of West Patterson Avenue on Dec. 2, 2022, at 2:33 p.m.

· 3300 block of North Kilbourn Avenue on Dec. 9, 2022, at 4:15 p.m.

One of the burglars is described as a White 35-years-old man, between 5 foot 11 inches and 6 feet tall wearing a dark baseball cap and yellow construction vest. The other is a Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years old, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 9 inches between 180 and 200 pounds wearing a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.