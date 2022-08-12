Police issue alert of ruse burglaries involving elderly in Albany Park, Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning of ruse burglaries involving elderly residents in the Albany Park and Jefferson Park neighborhoods.

These crimes date back to late March with the latest incident happening on Thursday.

Police say one offender would approach the elderly victim and talk to them about home repairs or problems with their water. While the victim is distracted, the other offender enters the residence and takes jewelry and money.

Incident times and locations:

· 8100 block of West Berwyn Avenue on May 28, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

· 5000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue on May 31, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.

· 5300 block of West Berenice Avenue on June 2, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

· 5800 block of West Foster Avenue on June 9, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

· 5700 block of North Merrimac Avenue on June 9, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

· 5200 block of West Dakin Avenue on June 13, 2022, at 4:20 p.m.

· 4300 block of North Narragansett Avenue on June 15, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

· 6000 block of West School Street on June 18, 2022, at 2:20 p.m.

· 6000 block of North Keystone Avenue on July 13, 2022, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

· 4500 block of North Melvina Avenue on July 26, 2002, at 2:00 p.m.

· 3900 block of North Kedzie Avenue on August 7, 2022, at 5:55 p.m.

· 4900 block of West Byron Street on August 11, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

One of the offenders is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 to 160 pounds between the ages of 30-40 years old.

The second offender is described as a White man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, and between the ages of 48-55 years old.

The third suspect is described as a 50-year-old White woman, 5 feet tall, and between 100 to 110 pounds.

The offenders were driving a gray SUV, according to police.

Police want to remind residents to keep their front and back doors locked even if they are home, not to allow strangers into their house, and to pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.