Police seek to identify men from running gun battle in Chicago in September

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued surveillance images and video of several men who got into a running gun battle in the Avondale neighborhood back in September.

The incident happened at 6:09 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue near Central Park Avenue – just a couple of blocks west of the Belmont Blue Line stop.

Police said the suspects were all armed and engaged in a running gun battle.

Surveillance video shows two men carrying flags, and one of them walking down a street and through a parking lot before a fight breaks out between several men in the street.

Battery: Aggravated-Handgun | 3600 W. Belmont Avenue | September 16th, 2023| RD #JG426970 by Chicago Police on YouTube

Police said an innocent bystander was shot while trying to flee the scene with family members.

Police issued three surveillance images of people they are seeking to identify, along with the surveillance video showing the chain of events.

Chicago Police
Chicago Police
Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-6554. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CPDTIP.com.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 9:21 PM CST

