Watch CBS News
Local News

Runner rescues kitten during Chicago Marathon

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Runner rescues kitten during Chicago Marathon
Runner rescues kitten during Chicago Marathon 01:10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sarah Bohan ran her first Chicago Marathon Sunday and did it for Team PAWS Chicago. The Boston resident was on her way to a personal record until mile 21, when she spotted a scared kitten apparently in need of some TLC. 

Bohan said after it became clear that nobody else was going to help, she stopped her race, along with another runner. 

"It had to be all of 1 pound," she said. "Fur was matted and something clicked, and I was like, 'This is more important.' And I remember i the back of my mind being like, 'Your PR is going to go out the window. You aren't going to make it.' And it was just an instinct. It was human instinct." 

Unsure of what to do with the kitten, Bohan said she walked about a mile with it in her arms until she found a spectator along the route who agreed to take the kitten in and give it a home. 

Bohan, who owns two cats of her own, said even though she didn't PR, she finished the race in 3 hours and 31 minutes and 13 seconds.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 2:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.