Rumored walkout at Walgreens not impacting Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rumored walkout of pharmacy staff at Walgreens stores across the country appears not to be impacting Chicago.

Some pharmacies in Arizona, Washington, Massachusetts, and Oregon did have to close their doors.

There were reports of walkouts in Chicago, but so far, CBS 2 has been unable to find any pharmacies that have closed.

Pharmacists said they are unhappy about staffing shortages. Walgreens told CBS 2 it is listening to staffers' concerns.

It said it is raising wages and offering hiring bonuses to try and attract more workers.