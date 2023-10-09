Watch CBS News
Local News

Rumored walkout at Walgreens not impacting Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Rumored walkout at Walgreens not impacting Chicago
Rumored walkout at Walgreens not impacting Chicago 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rumored walkout of pharmacy staff at Walgreens stores across the country appears not to be impacting Chicago.

Some pharmacies in Arizona, Washington, Massachusetts, and Oregon did have to close their doors.

There were reports of walkouts in Chicago, but so far, CBS 2 has been unable to find any pharmacies that have closed.

Pharmacists said they are unhappy about staffing shortages. Walgreens told CBS 2 it is listening to staffers' concerns.

It said it is raising wages and offering hiring bonuses to try and attract more workers.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 4:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.