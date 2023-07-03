Ruido Fest 2023, the Latin alternative music festival, has been canceled

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Latin music festival Ruido Fest, originally scheduled to take place next month in Chicago, has been abruptly canceled.

Organizers described Ruido Fest as Chicago's "only Latin alternative music festival" on its official social media channels.

Organizers said in a post on the event's Facebook page they made the "painfully difficult" decision to cancel this year's Ruido Fest after they "explored every option we could think of to continue on with this year's fest," but "it is what is necessary now for us to continue our mission."

They added all tickets sold will be refunded at their original point of sale as soon as possible. Other "Ruido Presents" concerts will still happen as scheduled, according to the post.

"When we started work on the first festival in late 2013, our main goal was to expand opportunities for Latin artists and fans of Spanish language music in Chicago in the long-term," organizers said in the post.

They added, "We intend to be a part of Chicago's Latin music scene in the present and the future, and we will be reaching out to you with new events soon."