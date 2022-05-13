Route 53 snagged for hours in Palatine after dump truck crash takes down live power line

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was injured, and Route 53 was snagged, after a dump truck rolled over and took down a power line in Palatine Thursday.

At 11:09 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to northbound Illinois Route 53 near Rand Road for a crash involving a dump truck that had struck a power line and rolled over.

The power line fell onto a semi-trailer that had been headed south on Route 53 at Rand Road, and also wrapped around the dump truck.

Due to the live downed power line in the road, both sides of Route 53 had to be shut down so the power line could be deenergized.

All lanes were reopened by 1:30 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.