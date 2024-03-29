Watch CBS News
Weather

Rounds of rain, storms returning to Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Calm, mild day ahead with showers by evening
Calm, mild day ahead with showers by evening 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prepare for more rain in Chicago. 

3-day-forecast-329.png
CBS News Chicago

A dry and milder finish to the week but rain returns Friday night. 

today-4-day-panel-329.png
CBS News Chicago
rain-graphic-329.png
CBS News Chicago

Clouds increase with highs in the 50s, but cooler conditions near the lake. Rain returns after dark, which could be heavy. Drying out early Saturday as temperatures moderate back to the upper 50s. 

rain-radar-10p-329.png
CBS News Chicago
say-7a-rain-radar-329.png
CBS News Chicago

Another rain chance develops from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night. Cooler conditions, highs in the 50s. 

sat-and-sun-329.png
CBS News Chicago

Showers and storms are likely on Cubs Home Opening day by the afternoon.

TODAY: 

CLOUDS INCREASE; COOLER LAKESIDE HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: 

RAIN AND THUNDER LOW: 43

TOMORROW: 

SHOWERS EARLY, BREEZY HIGH: 59

7day-329.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 5:22 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.