Rounds of rain, storms returning to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prepare for more rain in Chicago.

A dry and milder finish to the week but rain returns Friday night.

Clouds increase with highs in the 50s, but cooler conditions near the lake. Rain returns after dark, which could be heavy. Drying out early Saturday as temperatures moderate back to the upper 50s.

Another rain chance develops from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night. Cooler conditions, highs in the 50s.

Showers and storms are likely on Cubs Home Opening day by the afternoon.

TODAY:

CLOUDS INCREASE; COOLER LAKESIDE HIGH: 53

TONIGHT:

RAIN AND THUNDER LOW: 43

TOMORROW:

SHOWERS EARLY, BREEZY HIGH: 59

