19 hurt when van carrying jail inmates crashes in Round Lake, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nineteen people were hurt after a van transporting jail inmates collided with an SUV on Wednesday afternoon in far north suburban Round Lake.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 120 and Hainesville Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's office.

The van was transporting inmates from the Lake County Jail to the McHenry County Jail at the time. There were two McHenry County correctional officers and 16 inmates on board.

Firefighters had to bring in ambulances from 15 other fire departments to respond to the crash.

A total of 19 people were taken to the hospital, including both drivers. At least two of the people were seriously injured.

Some of the injured prisoners were still wearing handcuffs as they were placed in ambulances.

Lake County Sheriff's officials said several police departments also responded to the scene to escort the ambulances, and make sure no inmates got away. All inmates who were in the van were accounted for.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.