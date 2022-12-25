Bond set for Rosemont man accused of threatening police officer in Villa Park

VILLA PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Bond has been set for a Rosemont man accused of threatening a police officer outside a Villa Park saloon on Christmas Eve, the DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas announced Sunday.

Ryan McGovern, 24, appeared in Bond Court Sunday morning where his bond was set at $75,000.

McGovern has been charged with one count of threatening a public official. His brother, Aiden, 21, is also charged with one count of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a police officer for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Around 1:24 a.m. Saturday., officers with the Villa Park Police Department responded to a disturbance at Demito's Saloon, located on Kenilworth Avenue in Villa Park. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Ryan and Aiden McGovern outside the establishment.

It is alleged that as officers spoke with the brothers, both advanced toward the responding officers.

While both men were verbally assaulting the officers, Ryan told an officer "I have an automatic weapon and I'm going to shoot you." He was placed under arrest at this time.

It is further alleged that as the officer placed Ryan in custody, he continued to act belligerently and harass the officer telling him "I pay for you. I'm gonna sue the f--- out of you." Both men were taken into custody.

"Regardless of the circumstances, threatening to shoot a police officer, as alleged against Ryan McGovern, is an extremely serious accusation and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," Berlin said. "I commend the Villa Park Police Department for their work on this case and for their extended efforts this holiday season in keeping our restaurants, bars, and retail businesses safe for all to enjoy.

"The Villa Park Police Department will take any threat against its officers seriously," Rivas said. "It is alleged these two individuals refused to leave the business and had every opportunity to do so.

Ryan McGovern is due back in court on Jan. 23, 2023.