15-year-old dead, two other teens injured in Roseland and Rogers Park shootings

15-year-old dead, two other teens injured in Roseland and Rogers Park shootings

15-year-old dead, two other teens injured in Roseland and Rogers Park shootings

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was injured after a shooting in Roseland overnight.

Police said the two boys were on the sidewalk near 104th and State streets, around 10:15 p.m., when shots were fired.

The 15-year-old was hit in the back of the head. He was pronounced dead.

The 14-year-old was shot in the shoulder and suffered a graze wound to his head. He is in serious condition at Comer Children's Hospital.

Just a few moments later, a 19-year-old woman was shot multiple times in Rogers Park.

Police said she was standing in Willye B. White Park, near the CTA Red Line stop, when she was shot in the chest and abdomen.

She is in good condition at a local hospital.

Police are investigating both shootings. No arrests have been made.