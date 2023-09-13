Roseland residents meet to address plan to house migrants in tents nearby

Roseland residents meet to address plan to house migrants in tents nearby

Roseland residents meet to address plan to house migrants in tents nearby

CHICAGO (CBS) – Roseland residents and leaders are expected to meet Wednesday night to address Mayor Brandon Johnson's proposal to move migrants into tents on the far South Side.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray went to Shelton Heights Church to hear about residents' hopes and concerns.

The priority is to relocate people who are sleeping on the floors of Chicago police stations, but Roseland residents said the community is already in a crisis and adding migrants into their neighborhood would make things worse.

Johnson proposed setting up winterized tents for asylum seekers at several locations. One possible location officials mentioned is a parking lot across the street from Shelton Heights Church near 115th and Halsted.

The mayor hopes the base camps will solve overcrowding issues with migrants living at Chicago police stations. It's supposed to be a temporary solution to the ongoing crisis with migrant housing.

The large empty lot that was once Jewel-Osco will house up to 1,400 migrants, sources told CBS 2.

Pastor Leonardo Gilbert of Shelton Heights Church will host the community meeting in collaboration with Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st). Gilbert said they might have to increase their security.

"Before the migrants come, I have security because in our community, that's an issue already," said Gilbert. "We have security because we're in a community that has a level of crisis already."

The pastor said if the proposal goes through, he'll ask his congregation to lend a helping hand. He said the church can fit 500 people and he's expecting the meeting to be packed.