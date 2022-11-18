Roseland Community Hospital donating over 200 turkeys to South Side Families Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – A hospital in Roseland is helping families prepare for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Roseland Community Hospital, located at 45 W. 111th Street, will be giving 250 turkeys to families on the city's South Side.

The event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

They are partnering with Molina Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois to hand out turkeys and hot meals to families.

No registration is required.

The giveaway will be on a first come first serve basis.