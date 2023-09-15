Chicago shooting: 29-year-old shot and killed at Roseland gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed at a gas station in Roseland Friday afternoon.

The 29-year-old victim was near the entrance of the gas station in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue around 4:20 p.m. when he was his by gunfire in the abdomen, police said.

He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.