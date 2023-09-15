Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: 29-year-old shot and killed at Roseland gas station

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting: 29-year-old shot and killed at Roseland gas station
Chicago shooting: 29-year-old shot and killed at Roseland gas station 00:13

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed at a gas station in Roseland Friday afternoon.

The 29-year-old victim was near the entrance of the gas station in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue around 4:20 p.m. when he was his by gunfire in the abdomen, police said.

He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 6:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.