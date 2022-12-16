Watch CBS News
Roseland Community Hospital hosting annual toy drive for South Side families Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – A local hospital is looking to spread a little holiday cheer this weekend.

The Roseland Community Hospital, located at 45 W. 111th Street, is hosting its annual Community Toy and Gift Giveaway Saturday for residents of the community.

Elves will be handing out toys and gifts including board games, dolls, sporting equipment, and books.

If you're looking to spread some generosity this year, you can also give back by donating and or sponsoring a child or family in the community.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will last until noon.

Attendees must register in advance and children must be present at the event with their families in order to receive gifts. 

December 16, 2022

