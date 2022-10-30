Roseland Community Hospital hosting annual trunk-or treat event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Roseland Community Hospital is getting into the Halloween spirit.
The hospital is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat Sunday afternoon.
Kids and families are invited to dress up and get free goodies and healthy snacks from dozens of decorated cars.
The fun takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital's parking lot near 111th and Perry Avenue.
