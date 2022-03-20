Watch CBS News

Roseland Community Hospital gives away free food to mark first day of spring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago hospital offered a prescription for hunger on Sunday.

Roseland Community Hospital served up soup and sandwiches, and gave away 200 boxes filled with food – including chicken, fresh fruits, and vegetables.

The hospital teamed up with the American Diabetes Association, Top Box Foods, and other groups for the giveaway to mark the first day of spring.

