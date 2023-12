2 hurt after apartment fire in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are hurt following a fire at an apartment building in Roseland Tuesday morning.

It happened on 110th Place and Michigan.

It is believed that some garbage might have been on fire and spread. The two hurt were checked out and will be okay.

The fire was out quickly and contained to one room.