Roquan Smith says he expects big plays from himself after performance in Bears win over Texans

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears defense did what it needed to do in the team's 23-20 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

After not practicing all last week with a hip injury, linebacker Roquan Smith led the defense in production with 16 tackles and a key interception, and amid contract issues, had a statement game.

"I expect those types of plays from myself, going out, making TFLs [tackles for loss]," Smith said. "If you look at my numbers over the years, I don't think anyone within the last two years, off-the-ball linebackers, have as many TFLs as me. Just looking at that, I do that year in and year out. But it was just a big game … which just highlighted it more."

When asked his take on the team's overall performance, Smith said he thought the Bears played "good, complimentary football."

"I think it started with the [offense] starting out fast, and then with the [defense], we started out fast a little bit, but then we all stalled a little bit, and special teams played well," he said. "I think it was all about sticking together and bending, but not breaking. We preach that and it was sweet just to be able to come out on top."