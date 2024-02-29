Watch CBS News
Rookie Onarulp Bitim lauded for contributions to Bulls' 2OT win over Cavs

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bulls pulled off an impressive double overtime win against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night – and rookie Onarulp Bitim got a lot of credit.

The 24-year-old rookie out of Turkey put up 10 points in 27 minutes in the win over the Cavs.

This came as the Bulls converted Bitim's G-League contract into a multi-year deal. He signed the three-year, $4.6 million deal on Monday, according to published reports.

Bitim showed plenty of grit in helping the Bulls get the win – as he played every second of both overtimes.

Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan praised Bitim's aggressive game.

"The one thing with him which, you know, you get a chance to follow those guys when they're down in the G League, but I think the other part for him is, you know, where he's played and where he's from. He's played a lot of big moments in a lot of big games in a lot of pressurized situations, so obviously, I had to know he was going to play like that," said Donovan. "But besides the shots he made, I thought the free throws were huge."

The Bulls are set to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Marshall Harris
Marshall Harris is the sports director at CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 7:24 PM CST

