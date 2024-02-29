Rookie Onarulp Bitim lauded for contributions to Bulls' 2OT win over Cavs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bulls pulled off an impressive double overtime win against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night – and rookie Onarulp Bitim got a lot of credit.

The 24-year-old rookie out of Turkey put up 10 points in 27 minutes in the win over the Cavs.

This came as the Bulls converted Bitim's G-League contract into a multi-year deal. He signed the three-year, $4.6 million deal on Monday, according to published reports.

Bitim showed plenty of grit in helping the Bulls get the win – as he played every second of both overtimes.

Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan praised Bitim's aggressive game.

"The one thing with him which, you know, you get a chance to follow those guys when they're down in the G League, but I think the other part for him is, you know, where he's played and where he's from. He's played a lot of big moments in a lot of big games in a lot of pressurized situations, so obviously, I had to know he was going to play like that," said Donovan. "But besides the shots he made, I thought the free throws were huge."

The Bulls are set to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.