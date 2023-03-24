Chicago Decides: Ronnie Mosely faces Cornell Dantzler in 21st Ward on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the April 4 runoff elections in Chicago, 14 races for City Council are on the ballot after no candidate won a majority in the first round in February.

In the 21st Ward on the South Side, incumbent Ald. Howard Brookins is retiring after 20 years in office.

CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke with the two candidates running to replace him – consultant Ronnie Mosley and retired firefighter Cornell Dantzler.

Dantzler he believes public safety is the top issue in the ward, where he's lived for more than 50 years.

"Even myself, when I lay in my bed, I still hear gunshots, so I know the need to have public safety addressed," he said. "We're governed by three police districts now – the 5th, the 6th, and the 22nd – and we need to make sure that we meet with the commanders, as well as the beat officers, along with the constituents, and all come together with a plan to bring more presence in the community, because we're lacking in that area as well."

Mosley agreed that public safety is the biggest issue in the Ward, and said it's important to focus on community policing, so that people who live there know the officers patrolling their streets. He also said more needs to be done to address the root causes of crime, such as poverty

"So what are we doing about jobs? What are we doing about mental wellness? And what are we doing about hunger and homelessness. I'm excited that our ward is in a prime position to develop without displacement. Our residents are going to be able to have businesses in our own ward that we can support and spend our dollars in. That's also going to bring forth jobs for our residents to work."

Election Day is on April 4, and early voting is underway.