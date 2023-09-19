Ron Rolland, former CBS 2 announcer, dies at 72

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ron Rolland, a broadcast announcer who spent several years with CBS 2, passed away last week.

Rolland, a Chicago native, died Wednesday, Sept. 15. He was 72.

Ron Rolland Ron Rolland, via Facebook

A graduate of Brother Rice High School and the University of Illinois, Rolland began working as a voiceover announcer and actor in the 1960s.

Rolland was heard as the announcer for CBS 2's newscasts for much of the 1980s. His voice is heard in the CBS 2 talent open below from 1984, along with the classic CBS 2 theme music by the Dick Marx Orchestra.

CBS 2 Vault: Walter Mondale Vs. Gary Hart In The 1984 Democratic Presidential Primary Walter Mondale, the 1984 Democratic presidential nominee, died at the age of 93 on Monday. In this CBS 2 News archive clip from March 12, 1984, Walter Jacobson has a breakdown from the CBS 2 newsroom of the heated primary race between Mondale, Gary Hart, and several other candidates. Posted by CBS Chicago on Monday, April 19, 2021

Rolland has also been heard on other TV and radio stations in Chicago and beyond. He notably worked as ABC 7's main announcer in the 1990s and 2000s – but also did an assortment of commercial voiceovers, and even served as the voice for the animated Hubert the Harris Lion on Harris Bank spots.

Visitation for Rolland will be held on Wednesday.