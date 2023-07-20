Village of Romeoville planning next renovation for Wesglen Park

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Kids in Romeoville will have another new and improved playground in the near future.

The village said they're planning work on renovations for Wesglen Park, located at 120 S. Wesglen Pkwy. This comes after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly restored Century Park in mid-June.

The park was built in 2000 and receives heavy use as it's in proximity to Hermansen School and is nearing the end of its useful life, the village said.

"We are tremendously proud of our recreational offerings in Romeoville, not only in the variety of parks and facilities, but also in keeping our playgrounds up to date," said Mayor John Noak. "Wesglen Park continues that thread of renewal to ensure our residents have a great time being active."

A timeline for the renovations will be coming at a later date. Wesglen will be the latest to receive an upgrade following recently renovated parks including Century, Lake Strini, and Meadowalk.