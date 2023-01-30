Driver killed in rollover crash on Tri-State Tollway

BERKELEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was killed in a rollover accident on the Tri-State Tollway in west suburban Berkeley Monday.

Illinois State Police said the driver of a pickup truck died after striking a barrier and rolling over on southbound I-294.

Another car was involved in the accident, but that driver was not hurt.

As of 5:15 p.m., emergency crews remained on the scene, and only one southbound lane was getting by.